Brazil soccer star Hulk, whose real name is Givanildo Vieira de Souza, is making international headlines for knocking up his ex-wife’s niece, who’s now pregnant with his fourth child. Yes, you read that right.

According to a NY Post report, the star soccer striker took to Instagram to announce that he and 35-year-old Camila Angelo are expecting a baby. To rewind a little bit, Hulk started dating his ex-wife’s niece in 2019 after ending the 12-year marriage with aunt Iran Angelo. Hulk and Iran reportedly had a 12-year-long marriage before their 2019 divorce. Hulk and the niece married in March of 2020.

In the heartfelt caption along with a gallery of photos, Hulk expressed being grateful and blessed about the baby news.

“Today with a heart full of gratitude to God, I come to share with you that for the fourth time I am being blessed with another child. “My heart overflows with so much happiness, and I can only say thank you, God. We are already looking forward to receiving you child, and we love you unconditionally. Come full of health, my baby.”

In case you are curious, Hulk reportedly did not hide the relationship at all from his ex-wife or his other children.

A spokesman for the player commented:

“It was Hulk himself who made the information public because he had nothing to hide. His position is transparency, and he wants to avoid lies and malicious comments.”

Iran has since spoken out and stated the relationship between him and his niece had caused her “great pain” but Hulk has slammed his former partner for “treating me like a monster” and has addressed her allegations of infidelity.