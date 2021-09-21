The culture’s cocktails
Our friends at Sovereign Brands are always down for a good time and enlisted Ricky Rozay, Wiz Khalifa, Pretty Vee, Curren$y, and Flipp Dinero to share their signature cocktails that will certainly help you enjoy these last few days of summer.
Both unique and super flavorful, these boozy creations are the culture’s take on regular-shmegular cocktails with a famous twist.
Rick Ross’ Villionaire
Pour Villon over ice
Add a splash of Bumbu Crème
Serve
(By the way, you can catch Rawse on the Legendz of The Streetz Tour with 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, and Jeezy along with special guests Boosie, Fabolous, DJ Drama, Lil Kim, and Trina in an unprecedented event that kicks off September 30th in Augusta, Georgia)
Pretty Vee’s Booty Squeeze
1 oz Belaire Luxe Rose
.5 oz Lemonade
.5 oz Orange Juice
.5 oz Peach Juice
Fresh Strawberry
Mint Leaf
1 oz Bumbu OG
Garnish with Lime + Orange Peels
Wiz Khalifa’s Crown Jewel
.5 oz grapefruit juice
2 oz McQueen and the Violet
Fog
2 oz tonic water
2 oz soda water
Shake and pour over ice
Garnish with grapefruit peel/slice
Curren$y’s Villon Mojito
5 Mint Leaves
2 oz Villon
1 oz Fresh Lime Juice
.5 oz Simple Syrup
.5 oz Real Coconut
Muddle the mint in the bottom of a cocktail shaker until aromatic. Add the rum, lime juice, simple syrup, coconut, a handful of ice and shake. Strain into a glass filled with ice. Garnish with lime slices and more mint.
Flipp Dinero aka Sir Flippy’s crazy cocktail ‘Sir F*cked Up’
Ice
2 oz Bumbu XO
2 oz Bumbu OG
.5 oz Cranberry juice
.5 oz Grapefruit juice
.5 oz Lemonade
Mix and serve
For more info on Sovereign Brands, click here.
