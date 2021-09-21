Bossip Video

The culture’s cocktails

Our friends at Sovereign Brands are always down for a good time and enlisted Ricky Rozay, Wiz Khalifa, Pretty Vee, Curren$y, and Flipp Dinero to share their signature cocktails that will certainly help you enjoy these last few days of summer.

Both unique and super flavorful, these boozy creations are the culture’s take on regular-shmegular cocktails with a famous twist.

Rick Ross’ Villionaire

Pour Villon over ice

Add a splash of Bumbu Crème

Serve

(By the way, you can catch Rawse on the Legendz of The Streetz Tour with 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, and Jeezy along with special guests Boosie, Fabolous, DJ Drama, Lil Kim, and Trina in an unprecedented event that kicks off September 30th in Augusta, Georgia)

Pretty Vee’s Booty Squeeze

1 oz Belaire Luxe Rose

.5 oz Lemonade

.5 oz Orange Juice

.5 oz Peach Juice

Fresh Strawberry

Mint Leaf

1 oz Bumbu OG

Garnish with Lime + Orange Peels

Wiz Khalifa’s Crown Jewel

.5 oz grapefruit juice

2 oz McQueen and the Violet

Fog

2 oz tonic water

2 oz soda water

Shake and pour over ice

Garnish with grapefruit peel/slice

Curren$y’s Villon Mojito

5 Mint Leaves

2 oz Villon

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

.5 oz Simple Syrup

.5 oz Real Coconut

Muddle the mint in the bottom of a cocktail shaker until aromatic. Add the rum, lime juice, simple syrup, coconut, a handful of ice and shake. Strain into a glass filled with ice. Garnish with lime slices and more mint.

Flipp Dinero aka Sir Flippy’s crazy cocktail ‘Sir F*cked Up’

Ice

2 oz Bumbu XO

2 oz Bumbu OG

.5 oz Cranberry juice

.5 oz Grapefruit juice

.5 oz Lemonade

Mix and serve

For more info on Sovereign Brands, click here.