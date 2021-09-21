Bossip Video

Sha’Carri Richardson seemingly responds to the advice Usain Bolt threw out urging her to train more and speak less.

Recently, eight-time Olympic gold medal winner Usain Bolt offered up some advice to female superstar sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson. Bolt explained to the New York Post that by trash-talking her, rivals Sha’Carri would actually just make them more determined to beat her.

“I would tell Sha’Carri to train harder and to be focused and not say too much… If you talk that big talk you have to back it up,” he said. “So just train hard and focus on that and try to come back, do it and then talk about it.”

The main reason prompting Bolt to give this unsolicited opinion is Richardson’s loss at the Nike Prefontaine Classics, in which she came in last after talking more smack than anyone else. The clips of her post-race went viral with people having a lot to say about Sha’Carri, which has never bothered her.

On Instagram, she seemingly responded to Bolt’s unsolicited advice by reposting a tweet that read:

“Everybody wants to give advice in the media but none of them actually takes the time to speak to her outside the media. So I feel her. Stop speaking on me when you don’t even speak to me.” Sha’Carri then made her own post that read; “Good ‘humbling’ Morning to y’all. I could not have said it better myself.”

Her Instagram comments had a mixed reaction, but it is food for thought. Imagine someone in your same field that is supposed to be older and wiser addressing you in the media and public eye. Take it a step further, this is a man putting his nose in your business, essentially telling you a modified version of “Shut up and dribble.”

When it comes to being a veteran, you handle the youth one-on-one and reach out directly with advice. Direct connection with advice could be all it takes to change her outlook on things and make a real impact.