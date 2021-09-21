Bossip Video

F the police. Always and all days.

Another day, another cop caught on camera doing exactly what we’ve been telling Amerikkka that they do on a regular basis, abuse people. According to WLBT, a U.S. Marshal in Jackson, Mississippi was captured punching an already handcuffed suspect in the face as he was being walked out of a house. Neither the reason for the arrest nor the suspect’s name has been released at this time. However, the U.S. Marshals did put forth a non-specific public statement regarding the incident.

The U.S. Marshals Service is aware of an incident that occurred this morning involving members of our multi-agency Gulf Coast Regional Task Force (GCRTF) in Mississippi. We take any allegation of misconduct by our personnel or task force partners seriously and we are currently gathering information regarding the incident.

Blah, blah, blah more lip service and probably very little action. Check out the video footage below.





An unidentified witness who was inside the home when police kicked down the door said what was caught on camera wasn’t even the full extent of the brutality, “They drug them, they hit them, and they was handcuffed through this whole ordeal.” She went on to describe the marshals as a having a judge, jury, and executioner mentality, “The way that they came in and how they did them…it’s like they already got on their mind like, ‘they did this; you’re guilty of this.’”

While we won’t hold our breath for the Marshals nor the Department of Justice to do anything, it would be nice to see legitimate disciplinary action taken immediately.