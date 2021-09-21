Bossip Video

Looks like a new reality dating series is arriving just in time for cuffing season!

The Shade Room has announced the debut of their new unscripted dating competition show called Love Locked. The show will follow 12 sexy Black singles as they venture on a journey to find their ideal match, but here’s the catch; contestants will have no idea who they’re being paired with. Instead, the show’s trusted matchmakers will pair the group up with their potential love interests based on their compatibility. Sounds, juicy right? Each single is then tasked with finding out who the matchmakers paired them with, getting to know them, and successfully making it through a series of challenges without sending their partner home when their deal breakers are exposed. The Shade Room founder and CEO Angelica Nwandu is the executive producer behind the exciting show. Love Locked is the third series from The Shade Room to air on Facebook Watch. Back in March of this year, the outlet debuted their cooking competition series The Shady Brunch that featured talented and up-and-coming Black chefs and their plus-size modeling competition, Thick House.

Nwandu previously told Shade Room fans in a statement that the digital media site was looking to expand its content into original programming in 2019, citing that the unscripted shows would reinforce the platform’s “commitment to providing entertainment that caters to black culture.” Nwandu added that she hoped the move would help to connect The Shade Room with their fans, who she referred to as “Roommates,” on a deeper level.

Love Locked will air weekly on Mondays at 5 p.m. PST on Facebook Watch.

Watch the trailer for the new series below.

…And you can watch the first episode of Love Locked here too!