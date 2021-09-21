Bossip Video

Jake Gyllenhaal is not happy that he’s being lumped in with all of the sweaty (white) celebs who proudly declared their disdain for showering on a regular basis.

Just when we all thought we could finally stop talking about this topic, Jake Gyllenhaal decided to address his showering habits again, attempting to clear his name from the little black book of bad hygiene.

“I don’t know what it was,” he said during a screening of his upcoming Netflix film, The Guilty. “I answered a question where I was being sarcastic and ironic, and it’s followed me around.” He continued, “Unfortunately, I showered before I came here. So…I’m sorry.”

As fans of the Spider-Man: Far From Home star already know, the answer he was referring to was the one he gave to Vanity Fair, published in August, after he was asked if there is “anything revelatory” about his shower ritual.

“More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times,” the star responded at the time. “I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that. But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”

Where’s the irony, Jake?

That comment from Gyllenhaal had been the latest response on a subject raised days earlier by Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast, which snowballed into a mega-musty debate in the following weeks.

“You should not be getting rid of all the natural oil on your skin with a bar of soap every day,” he argued during an episode with Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, who were not as baffled as the rest of us when the discussion went viral.