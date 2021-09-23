Bossip Video

Lenard lays down the gauntlet.

Charlamagne Tha God’s new late-night Comedy Central show, Tha God’s Honest Truth, got off to a rousing start last week. The theme of the episode was “decrackerfication” which he defined as, “the act of ridding a system of its tired a**, racist a**, white supremacist bulls#!t”. Sounds like our kind of party. Charlamagne invented this term after being inspired by post World War II Germany’s efforts to reckon with its own violent and hateful history called “denazification”

While information and education are certainly part of Tha God's Honest Truth's DNA, entertainment is also a major part of the biology of the show. Come for the laughs, stay for the lesson. It is in that context that Chico Bean and white diversity hire Barry Rothbart took to the streets of Tennessee to see if they could get some of these confederate flag-lovin' white folks to sell their ancestors out by literally selling their ancestors out in a sketch called "Flags 4 Cash".





These folks are so phony! All that rebel pride and history go right out the window when the opportunity to make a couple of dollars is afoot. We can’t help but wonder what next week’s episode of Tha God’s Honest Truth will bring if THIS is the way they are starting things off.