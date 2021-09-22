Bossip Video

Lil Nas X just keeps proving how unpredictable he is, covering a classic Dolly Parton track during a recent performance for BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.

While his debut album, Montero, continues to move units, Lil Nas X stopped by the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge to perform two tracks off the project along with a cover of Parton’s song ‘‘Jolene.’’

The Georgia native performed two songs off of Montero, “Dead Right Now” and “That’s What I Want,” which were both aided by some beautiful backing vocals from live singers and a full band. After that, the pop star slowed things down for the unexpected Dolly Parton cover, delivering his rendition of “Jolene” as a slower, rock-esque ballad.

At just 22 years old, Lil Nas X has been absolutely unstoppable for all of 2021. In a very impressive prediction for an artist’s debut album, Montero is expected to move between 130,000 to 140,000 album-equivalent units this week.

With features from Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Elton John, and more on the album, Montero didn’t need any more guest spots–but Nas X revealed on The Breakfast Club that he tried to get both Drake and Nicki Minaj on his project. While Nicki never responded, Drake apparently told him that he was interested in collaborating, but that the time just wasn’t right. Something to look forward to.

Check out the “Jolene” performance for yourself down below: