“Red Table Talk” Exclusive: Method Man Talks Total Body Transformation On Jada’s 50th Birthday Episode, Admits Gam’s Pic Got Him Going!

Have you watched Jada Pinkett-Smith’s 50th birthday episode of “Red Table Talk” yet?

Willow and Gammy turned the red table on Jada in the star-studded episode of “Red Table Talk,” now streaming in celebration of Jada’s 50th birthday.

If you haven’t seen it, she got surprise video messages from George Clooney, Mariah Carey, Gabrielle Union, Kerry Washington, Tia Mowry, Jimmy Kimmel, Ciara, Lauren London, Lena Waithe, Angela Bassett and many more wishing her a happy birthday and posing pressing questions for her to answer! Jada’s sons Jaden and Trey also popped up to surprise her. Plus, the episode also featured an unforgettable surprise performance by seven-time Grammy-winning superstar, Toni Braxton. You can watch the full episode HERE but we’ve got a very special exclusive clip just for our BOSSIP family!

In a “Red Table Talk” exclusive clip, Method Man joins the show for Jada’s 50th birthday and speaks about his own evolution. The rapper-turned-actor says he’s in the best shape of his life at age 49 and it started when he looked at ways he could improve himself. He also talks about a photo of Gammy that caught his eye!

Check out the clip below:

Listen, Gam is not to be played with. She is definitely fitness goals!