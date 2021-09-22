Bossip Video

Rihanna just offered album update number 10282082 with no sign of the album actually existing outside of the small questions and demands people make for it.

Once again, we come to you with another Rihanna album update for an album we know almost for certain we aren’t getting. At least, not any time soon. At this point, do we even deserve it? Our good sis has been on her mogul vision and we’ve just been nagging her about the album when she probably doesn’t even want to see a studio.

Yesterday, she had her Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3, which is coming to Amazon this week. Of course, on the red carpet, someone had to ask about the album and Rihanna actually gave a little more insight on what to expect. She did admit she is taking her time to experiment and is in no rush to get the album out, like we couldn’t tell already.

“You’re not going to expect what you hear. Just put that in your mind,” she said. “Whatever you know of Rihanna is not going to be what you hear,” said the singer, who has won nine Grammys in multiple categories including R&B, dance and rap. “I’m really experimenting. Music is like fashion. You should be able to play. I should be able to wear whatever I want. I treat music the same way. So I’m having fun and it’s going to be completely different.”

Rihanna has been busy cooking up products and starting new ventures that bring more joy and money into her life than music. If she chooses not to give us the album, we understand, but if she blesses us with a new project, we all have to storm the streets and celebrate.

For now, you can watch her talk about the new album below.