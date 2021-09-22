“Dear White People” Swirl Gone Sour? Logan Browning And John Patrick Amedori Talk Flipping THIS N’Sync For Final Season [Exclusive]

Ruh-Roh! Are “Dear White People” sweeties Sam and Gabe hitting a bump in the road this season?

BOSSIP’s Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden spoke with “Dear White People” stars Logan Browning (Samantha White) and John Patrick Amedori (Gabe Mitchell) about Vol. 4 being a musical season and their reaction when they first found out. Needless to say, the actors were happy about the news.

“We’ve always talked about a musical episode and how fun it would be so when they decided to do a whole season what was I going to say, ‘No’? ” Amedori recalled to BOSSIP. “We were given the opportunity to be in a musical. Come on, let’s do it. ”

When asked about his favorite song to perform this season he didn’t hesitate to answer with N’Sync’s hit breakup jam: “Bye, Bye Bye.”

“Absolutely ‘Bye, Bye, Bye’!’ Amedori’s co-star Logan Browning chimed in.

“That was also really good too because, Logan and I the way we work together, from the previous recording to the day of shooting we kind of choreographed, well our choreography within the fight, and let us do the scene as a real fight with how we felt, it just felt really good it kind of came together, that’s definitely a highlight for me,” Amedori told BOSSIP.

For folks who aren’t fans of the show, Browning and Amedori both play film students/filmmakers and much of Vol. 4 revolves around their projects and what they decide to keep and leave out. We had to ask if there were things from the actual show that they were sad to see cut from previous seasons.

“I definitely have things that didn’t make it, but,” Browning paused before telling BOSSIP. ” No that would be a spoiler. There is something — there are things.”

“In general, at least I know joke-wise, I know that nobody was safe ever and I really enjoyed that aspect.” Amedori told BOSSIP. ” There was never a moment of ‘was that too much?'”

“I know, ” Logan interjected. “So we shot episode 8 of season two, part of one scene as a oner — where John Patrick and I and the camera operators were all moving in tandem, which we all thought was going to be one long cut. It ended up being cut up, which worked for the episode, but we were doing it so they wouldn’t have to cut but that’s very ambitious. That was one thing that was very hard to shoot.”

Sounds intense right? Well these two actors are very intense about their craft.

“We loved it!” Browning told BOSSIP.

“We couldn’t wait,” John Patrick Amedori added. “We spent an entire night going over it so by the time we brought the crew in to watch the rehearsal, we went full board we were 110% the entire time. We were ready to go. We were doing a performance.”

The show is named “Dear White People” after Browning’s character Sam’s controversial radio show. In the final season, Sam continues to catch hell from other Black students for her interracial relationship with Gabe. As “Dear White People,” primary white character we wanted to know what Gabe learned in the show’s four seasons.

“He’s a guy who steps in it along the way,” Amedori told BOSSIP. “He steps in it in a relationship with a girl that he’s madly in love with, he messes it up and she forgives him. To know that he means well. That’s her nature. It’s a good balance for them being in the relationship because when he puts his foot in his mouth he’s essentially putting both of their feet in her mouth.”

Amedori’s unintentional play on words draws laughter both from BOSSIP and Browning, who responds, “That is very John Patrick. I don’t know what made me go back and look at an interview we did at the Paley Center and your answers to this question were so sus, I was like cracking up.”

“I have weird metaphors that start turning in my brain,” Amedori explained to BOSSIP. “They make sense to me and I just hope that they make sense. Which is kind of how I exist as a person.”

Amedori finished his thoughts by saying he didn’t think Gabe would be the person he ends up being (this season also includes a look at most of the key characters 20 years in the future) without having known Sam.

Watch the full interview below:



We’ve really enjoyed watching this relationship blossom over four seasons and can’t wait for the rest of the world to see how Vol. 4 plays out.

New episodes of “Dear White People” arrived on Netflix this Wednesday, September 22!