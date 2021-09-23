Bossip Video

Steve Harvey recalled having his first encounter with daughter Lori Harvey’s boyfriend, Michael B Jordan, and explained to Entertainment Tonight why he was taken aback by his behavior.

Harvey said he wasn’t sure how Michael B. Jordan was going to act when they first met but it didn’t take long for him to assess that the young actor was just as genuine and kind in private as he presents himself to be in the public eye.

“He is genuinely who he looks like he is,” the Family Feud host said. “I mean, like, it threw me off at first, because he was so kind.”

Steve, who has had his qualms with some of Lori’s past boyfriends continued and revealed that he’s rooting for MBJ and Lori as a couple.

“You know, I figure, ‘OK, this is the game right?’ But it wasn’t, man, this dude was sincere and he’s proven to be a really, really good, good guy. I’m pulling for him, you know, for them.”

Steve has had his share of ups and downs when it comes to relationships in Hollyweird, so we see why he was so observant of Michael –thankfully MBJ passed the test!

Even though Steve sees Michael B Jordan as a good guy, he clarified that doesn’t mean he won’t go to bat for Lori and the rest of his daughters, if he has to.

“I just think he’s a good guy,” Harvey gushed. “I’m in love with Lori to death, to the moon and back. I will hurt you about her, I really will, you can ask, I will hurt you about, I will threaten you about her, you know I’ll do whatever.”

It seems like Lori has found herself a winner. Do you see wedding bells in their future?