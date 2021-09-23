Bossip Video

Gabrielle Union shared some pretty personal details about her Dwyane Wade relationship in her new book “You Got Anything Stronger?”

In one of the chapters of the vulnerable memoir, the Being Mary Jane star reflects on a pivotal moment in their relationship when the former basketball player fathered a son named Xavier with another woman while the two were on a temporary break.

She writes: “The me of today would not have stayed with him, but would I be who I am now without that pain? That fiery explosion that created life and light? The advice I would give myself now would be to leave. ‘You don’t have to do this. You don’t think you have an option, but you do. Save yourself.’”

When asked about why she decided to include the vulnerable bit in her new book, Union said it was simply “the truth.”

“Who I am, the healing that I’ve fought for, the peace that I have fought for — I wouldn’t, I just wouldn’t,” the 49-year-old shared during an interview with Essence. “That’s not what happened, but there is wisdom from perspective, and time, and therapy, and personal evolution, and accountability that changes things. One of the things I learned about giving advice is don’t take advice from anyone about anything that they haven’t succeeded at,” she explained.

During an interview with Jay Leno last year, Wade told viewers that he and Gabby’s busy work schedules put a strain on their relationship during the time of his infidelity.

“A celebrity relationship is very hard,” he explained. “This was a big year for us in our relationship from the standpoint of she was shooting her show Being Mary Jane… I was dealing with my injuries, trying to win a championship.”

Wade and Union began dating in 2009 and officially tied the knot five years later in 2014. The couple shares a daughter together named Kaavia James, whom they welcomed in 2018. Wade and Union had their daughter via surrogate, according to The Sun. The 39-year-old NBA star has two other children; Zion and Zaire whom he conceived with ex-wife Siohvaugn Funches.

Union, who was previously married to Denver Broncos alum Chris Howard in 2001, filed for divorce from the NFL player after five years of marriage. The actress says you won’t find her dolling out any information on marital advice.

“If you’re going to ask me — a divorced woman who’s had a gang of relationship challenges — what you should do in a relationship, you’ve already failed. I could give you my coulda, woulda, shoulda, but at the end of the day I didn’t. So be careful who and when you ask for advice about what to do in the moment,” she expressed.

Whoa! What do you think of Gabby’s new book? It recently became a New York Times Best Seller.

Will you be reading it?