The 2021-2022 NBA season is already facing some struggles as they try to navigate game protocol amid the pandemic.

According to a report from Rusty Simmons of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Golden State Warriors are worried that Andrew Wiggins will miss home games next season because he doesn’t want to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Warriors have reportedly attempted to get a doctor to speak with Wiggins about the benefits and safety of the vaccine, but still, the small forward has refused to get it. He previously told reporters that he doesn’t see himself “getting it any time soon, unless I’m forced to.”

While the NBA has said that the league will not require players to get vaccinated, they will still need to abide by guidelines that have been set by a team’s respective city in hopes of curbing the hundreds of thousands of deaths COVID-19 has caused.

For now, San Francisco and New York City are the only two cities in which the NBA plays that have mandated that all people working at large indoor events be vaccinated. Beside the Warriors, the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks are the other two teams that have to follow the vaccine guidelines. Those with approved religious or medical exemptions will be the only ones allowed to work in arenas without getting the shot.

As for players from opposing teams visiting these cities for games, they will be able to enter Chase Center if they’re unvaccinated as long as they remain 6 feet away from the public, wear a face mask whenever they’re not on the court, and provide a negative COVID test prior to their arrival.

While most players haven’t spoken about their thoughts on the vaccine, ESPN’s Baxter Holmes and Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier this month that around 85 percent of players have received the shot.