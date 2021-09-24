Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show / Getty
Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 is officially streaming on Amazon Prime Video and it’s bursting with Fenty fineness.
Ahead of the show’s premiere, Rih walked the carpet clad in all-black…
and chatted with “The Late Late Show with James Corden” about inclusivity with her brand.
“I’d be an idiot to want to exclude anyone,” Rih told James Corden who was working as her “assistant” during the Savage X Fenty show. “I don’t care what size you are, what race you are, what religion you come from. I want you to feel like you are represented here.”
In keeping in line with Rihanna’s dedication to inclusivity, her Savage X Fenty Vol.3. show included models and performers from diverse backgrounds, ages, shapes, and sizes.
The fashion show featured Cindy Crawford who opened the show…
Erykah Badu who walked in the show to a mashup of her track “Love Of My Life” and Busta Rhymes’ “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See”…
Sade’s son Izaak Theo Adu who is a proud trans man…
Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon…
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” stars Symone, the winner of season 13…
and groundbreaking trans man drag star Gottmik…
plus models Precious Lee, and Raisa Flowers…
as well as melaniny male models Soouizz, Omar Sesay, and Godwin Asamoah.
Rih herself also rocked the Savage x Fenty show and performed a sultry lingerie-clad dance routine to Busta Rhymes and Janet Jackson’s “What’s It Gonna Be?!”
She later closed the show looking like this.
Arguably a standout of the show, Normani looked stunning in green and boom kacked seductively with an all-male dance troupe to “Wild Side.”
Performers also included BIA, Jazmine Sullivan, and Nas.
Other Savage X Fenty show attendees and participants included Emily Ratajkowski, Vanessa Hudgens, Gigi Hadid, Leiomy Maldonado, Jeremy Pope, Cynthia Erivo, Duckie Thot, Cyn Santana, Jonathan Fernandez, Terrence J and more.
Rihana’s new Savage X Fenty collection is available to shop in the Amazon Fashion Store and at Savage X Fenty now.
