Alleged gang members were arrested after being caught smuggling KFC into a heavily locked down Auckland, New Zealand.

COVID-19 is still ravaging cities around the world and unlike the United States, other countries are not playing and shutting down every other week to save as many lives as possible. With that comes a complete shutdown of restaurants and any other service that isn’t essential.

Some people have used those shutdowns as a chance to become an entrepreneur and smuggle stuff into those who are in lockdown and are tired of missing the things they are accustomed to. In Auckland, New Zealand, authorities have come across one of the most insane arrest stories ever after finding two men attempting to transport a car full of Kentucky Fried Chicken, french fries, and 10 tubs of coleslaw across the Auckland border.

After the car attempted to evade police, the car was pulled over and the chicken was just the tip of the iceberg. Authorities discovered the equivalent of $70,000 in New Zealand currency and empty ounce bags, in addition to the car full of fried chicken. Being arrested for breaking lockdown to smuggle KFC is the wildest crime to have on your record, but maybe the buyer was paying top dollar and it was worth it?