Now, this is some strong Black loving…

The happily married Currys recently renewed their vows in a ceremony officiated by a special guest.

Steph and Ayesha Curry marked 10 years as a married couple in a major way with an intimate vow renewal that Ayesha recapped on social media.

According to the cookbook author, her Golden State Warriors hubby surprised her with “the most beautiful” event and even picked out the dress she’d be wearing.

She also noted that their “big girl” Riley Curry, 9, who wore a yellow dress and letterman jacket for the big day, officiated the ceremony. The couple’s two other children, Ryan, 6, and Canon, 3, were also (of course) in attendance and walked their mom down the aisle in their backyard.

“It’s everything I’ve always dreamed of but didn’t know could be possible in this way,” Ayesha captioned a post about the big day. “A moment I will never forget. I love you @stephencurry30.”

Ayesha and Steph’s fairytale love story has dazzled fans for years. The couple met when they were just 14 and 15, as members of the same church youth group and married in their early 20s, a rarity for professional basketball players.

“I was 23; she was 22,” Steph told Parents magazine in 2016 during an intervieew alongside his wife. “But I knew I had found the right woman and I wanted to start a life with her.”

Steph and Ayesha also dished on the ball player’s romantic proposal that they likened to a scene from The Notebook.

SC: It was in the same spot where we had our first kiss—in the driveway of my parents’ house in Charlotte.

AC: In the rain.