Debra Messing isn’t here for Kim Kardashian’s recently-announced Saturday Night Live hosting gig.

Following Wednesday’s announcement of SNL hosts for the upcoming season, which included an episode hosted by Kim Kardashian with musical guest Halsey, the Will & Grace star took to Twitter to question why the SKIMS founder would even be considered for the gig.

“Why Kim Kardashian?” she asked in a tweet. “I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something?”

While it seems like Messing’s problem stems mostly from the fact that Kardashian isn’t a performer, her other point doesn’t exactly make sense, as Kim always has something new to promote. From her extremely successful SKIMS shapewear line–which is constantly churning out new launches–to her upcoming follow-up to E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which is set to stream exclusively on Hulu.

Obviously, Kim has a lot to talk about. So, yes, Debra, you’re missing something. If you don’t like Kim, you could have just said that, just like the millions of others who say the same thing every day.

While there have been mixed reviews regarding SNL’s announcement, of course, a lot of Messing’s followers showed up to echo her same sentiment.