“Dear White People” Exclusive: Marque Richardson And Ashley Blaine Featherson Reflect On Final Season!

Sam and Gabe are great but Reggie and Joelle are couple goals!

BOSSIP’s Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden spoke with “Dear White People” actors Ashley Blaine Featherson and Marque Richardson about the pressures their characters Joelle and Reggie face to be high achievers. This season, the “perfect couple,” face even more challenges, with Joelle juggling a full course load, an experimental trial in her pre-med studies and a leading role in the Varsity musical and Reggie still reeling from his racist run-in with police, while also fielding job offers from top tech firms and developing a controversial new app, meant to protect Black people.

Richardson spoke about how their lives reflect reality, sharing how Justin Simien and the writers room are open to feedback from the cast.

“Dear White People, Vol.4” includes a look into a future where most of the cast still keeps in contact, so we also asked what about these characters made it realistic that they would maintain friendships 20 years into the future. Featherson reflected on how the characters remained close because of trauma bonding, reminding us that Winchester was all about what it was like to be “a Black face in a white place.”

Featherson recently got married to Darroll Jenkins with much of the cast in attendance. Aftter some teasing from us, she promised she’d be posting photos from the nuptials, affectionately dubbed #JenkinsBash, soon!

Watch the full interview below:

“Dear White People, Vol. 4” is streaming on Netflix now! Have you started watching yet? What have been your favorite moments thus far?