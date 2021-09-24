Bossip Video

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka reveals the entire Lakers roaster will be vaccinated before the season starts, including LeBron James, who has dodged the vaccine question every time he is asked.

The NBA, just like most leagues, is planning to go into their next season ready to deal with COVID delays but are trying to avoid them at all costs. To the surprise of many, the NBA has handled COVID-19 better than most companies could dream of, but this upcoming season will be the true test.

For the 2021-2022 season, fans will be returning to stadiums in full capacity, making it easier for COVID-19 to transmit among the unvaccinated. Everyone that handles the players this upcoming season is under mandatory vaccination requirements, while players still have the option to opt for regular testing over getting the vaccine.

One player everyone seems to ask about, regarding his vaccination status, is LeBron James. For whatever reason, he has avoided the question for as long as possible, but Lakers GM Rob Pelinka has offered a new update for all those wondering. Rob has committed the entire Lakers roaster will be vaccinated before the start of the season, including LeBron James. Beyond keeping his family safe, this also keeps his team safe, especially with the amount of time you spend with your team.

Hopefully, this will end the vaccination questions and we can get back to talking about the actual sport.