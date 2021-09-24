Bossip Video

The only thing white people love more than victimizing is playing the victim…

It shouldn’t be this hard to be an empathetic human being but a lot of white folks struggle with it something awful. According to a DailyMail report, 2 white Arizona State University students were kicked out of the multicultural learning space after students confronted them about the offensive and troll-y “police lives matter” stickers that adorned their laptops. As with most things these days, the back-and-forth was captured on video for the whole world to see how sensitive these type of people get when they are called out as insensitive. Funny how that works…

Did you hear that flavorless young man incredulously ask, “White’s not a culture?” No, sir, it is not. The oppressive culture of whiteness is why places like ASU have had to create spaces for Black and brown students to go and feel comfortable. If whiteness were a culture restaurants all over the United States would be slathering mayonnaise over their fried catfish and nobody wants that.

As a result of this incident, the offended students were trolled even further on Instagram by conservatives morons, MAGA bootlickers, and other ambassadors of “white culture”.