New Vedo!

Emerging R&B star Vedo is back with another sexy collection of sultry bangers (featuring Lloyd, Jacquees, Ari Lennox, Erica Banks, and Eric Bellinger) that will certainly set the mood for lusty lovemaking and/or sneaky link shenanigans.

On “1320,” the silky-voiced crooner shines as one of R&B’s brightest stars years after the storied genre was pronounced dead.

In a deeply personal letter to fans about the new release, he had this to say:

“1320, My 5th Studio Album. 13 represents a dark time in my life as I lost my mother to lung cancer while I was on “The Voice”. During that time, I felt empty, alone, scared and scarred. I lost touch with the world, relationships, friendships even GOD. I didn’t care about anything anymore. Even my music, in my opinion, wasn’t the same. I had to really find my place. 20 represents (New Life, Rebirth) from 2013-2020 I spent 7 years putting myself back together but many never knew that. April 10th, 2020, is when my daughter was born. This was the true moment where I felt whole again, I felt full, I felt needed…This little person was now about to be my broke best friend. My mother loved me and my brothers unconditionally and I now know what it feels like to be loved and to Love unconditionally. The passion in the music is back, the love is back, the artistry is back.”

From capturing the attention of R&B legend Usher on NBC’s ‘The Voice’ to writing for some of the biggest names in music, Vedo has proven himself worthy of the King of R&B crown.

His #1 hit “You Got It” reached platinum status with the help of fans on TikTok while his previous albums “VEDO” & “For You” remain on the R&B Charts from their 2019-2020 release.

“1320” showcases his impressive artistry with buzzy tracks like “Juicy” featuring Ari Lennox and fan fave “Yesterday” that set the tone for Cuffin’ Season 2021.

Stream “1320” here and follow Vedo on Instagram here.