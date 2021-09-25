Bossip Video

We think it might be a little too late for Nick to hop on the celibacy train but his therapist thinks otherwise!

It’s very evident that Nick Cannon enjoys fatherhood, so much that he has a total of seven kids and wants to have more. He’s teased the idea of bringing more kids into this world and adding to his tribe however, his therapist thinks he should be celibate.

“Think about it, you can’t be like, ‘No, I’m done.’ Like what if God says, ‘No you not,’” Cannon told Entertainment Tonight before joking, “But I’m not sitting out here planning it. My therapist says I should be celibate.”

I mean the man has to be a little tired from all that baby making so taking a pause might be his best bet. He welcomed his 7th kid, baby Zen with model Alyssa Scott in July of 2021.

“I come from a big family, I have several siblings, being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I’ve experienced such a wide range of upbringing that I have such a love and passion for kids and family. I want a big family too,” Cannon, 40, confessed. “The Lord has blessed me with what I asked.”

Awwww that’s sweet, it really is but people wonder how in the world does Nick Cannon make time for all the kids? Between his hit show, “Wild ‘N Out,” hosting gig with “The Masked Singer,” radio show “Nick Cannon Mornings,” AND his soon to be daytime talk show where does he find the time?!

“They get my full attention when I’m not working,” he said. “And that’s the beauty of it because it kind of keeps me out of trouble. It’s either work or playing with my kids.”

Let’s also be clear, Cannon is definitely doing all this on purpose. Every baby mama was strategically picked out for him to procreate with. Let’s run down the baby mama list shall we?

There’s the Queen herself, Mariah Carey who birthed fraternal twins, Monroe and Moroccan Scott.

Next up we have Brittany Bell, who Nick shares children Golden “Sagon” and Powerful Queen with.

Now on to baby mother no. 3! Drumroll please…Abby De La Rosa who gave birthed to twin boys Zion and Zillion.

And last but probably not least baby mother no. 4, Alyssa Scott! Nick and Alyssa gave birthed to baby boy Zen in July of this year.

Buddy sure does know how to pick them.

“Trust me, there’s a lot of people that I could’ve gotten pregnant that I didn’t,” he furthered. “The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant.”

Outside of purposely shooting up the club because he wants a big family, Nick also admitted that he’s battling an autoimmune disease Lupus and he’s not sure when his time on Earth will be up.

“I’m probably gonna die sooner than most people… so let’s f–k all night! So why wear condoms? I might not be here tomorrow!”

Hey, to each it’s own. If he has the means to take care of all the kiddos and be a present father, then best of luck to him!

Do you think Nick should pause on having babies or keep em’ going? Let us know below!