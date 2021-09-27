Bossip Video

Good for her!

Birthday girl Joie Chavis has a lot to celebrate and she did just that…at Diddy’s house while letting her booty-meat free.

The sassy Libra lit up the room for a “Club Love” celebration in videos that have now surfaced online. Joie seemingly got the complete “Club Love” experience with Diddy’s signature red light decor and his assortment of liquor brands he promotes in the background. The backdrop looked similar to the red-lit pool party he had this past summer, with Yung Miami being his special guest.

A few weeks back, Joie and Diddy were seemingly bitten by a love bug while being spotted together on a yacht in Italy exchanging kisses and PDA. Now Joie and Diddy are ringing in her 33rd birthday together, could YOU have predicted this?

Hit play to see Joie getting her b-day twerks in while Diddy watches in his living quarters.

The event didn’t seem like a last-minute celebration either. Joie’s photos were plastered across the wall of Diddy’s crib and the mother of two also had two whole outfit changes with a glam squad on hand.

In a third look, Joie shared today, she switched up her hair as well as her dress. All of her looks were glamorous white dresses. We’re guessing the glam team put in overtime to make sure she pulled it all off.

Are YOU feeling her get-ups?

In related news Bow Wow, the father of Joie’s oldest child Shai, revealed he spoke to Joie and Diddy in separate, private conversations concerning them hooking up. Fans speculated how he felt about their fling, giving he has a long history with Diddy who he could practically call a mentor.