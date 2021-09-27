Bossip Video

Can’t argue with him there…

Despite the fact that 55% of white women and an even larger percentage of white men still love Donald Trump’s dirty draws with all their hearts and souls, we don’t have much reason to invoke the name of the former s#!t-stain-in-chief these days. However, this recent story caught our attention. Mostly because Georgia Governor Brain Kemp spent the last year-and-change excitedly licking the boots of his orange zaddy. Everyone watching knew that Donald Trump would never love Brian Kemp, inexplicably, Kemp was the last one to find out.

He knows now though.

According to a report in the NYPost, Trump lashed out at Kemp during a rally this weekend in Perry, Georgia. Trump even went so far as to say, “I made a mistake” endorsing Kemp in his race against Abrams in 2018.

“Stacey — would you like to take his place? It’s OK with me,” Trump told supporters of at the Georgia State Fairgrounds in Kemp.

Considering that Kemp went out of his way to be as unfair to Stacey Abrams as humanly and politically possible, it should sting him double that Papi Trump is sticking it to him this way.

Although Abrams hasn’t made an official announcement, we have a sneaking suspicion that she’s coming back to take what was essentially stolen from her.

We’d love to see it.