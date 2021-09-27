Bossip Video

Heyyy Kash Doll

Everyone’s buzzing over Kash Doll tiddaying tremendously in a spicy secks scene that took the highly anticipated “BMF” premiere to another level.

In the screen-sizzling scene with Demetrius Flenory, Jr. aka Lil Meech, Kash (who plays ‘Monique’–a paralegal for the biggest defense attorney in Detroit) bares all during the well-shot romp that reminded everyone just how FINE she is.

This comes just days after she revealed her pregnancy with rapper baby daddy Tracy T.

The Detroit rapper made the surprise announcement with a gorgeous series of maternity shots posted on her Instagram.

“The Lord just keep on blessing me! Look it’s a baby in there,” she captioned.

KD continued, adding that she was excited for her “BMF” acting debut on “BMF.” Kash Doll is a part of 50 Cent’s highly anticipated BMF series on STARZ, which had its red carpet debut last night.

“Today it’s the bmf premiere I’m so overwhelmed with joy.”

“BMF” is inspired by the true story of two brothers–Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi)–from the inner-city streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980’s, who fostered the most prominent drug trafficking organization in the U.S., known as “Black Mafia Family.”

The buzzy series explores the brothers’ lives, their family dynamics and their relationship with the community in an authentic manner that highlights their upbringing in a traditional family unit.

Their parents Charles Flenory (Russell Hornsby) and Lucille Flenory (Michole Briana White), as well as their spiritual advisor, Pastor Swift (Snoop Dogg), push the brothers to pursue formal educations.

The tension between Meech and Terry’s blood family and the criminal family they formed to eradicate themselves from poverty creates inner conflict as the brothers pursue the ever-elusive American Dream.

What was your reaction to Kash’s steamy debut? Tell us in the comments and peep the thirsty Twitter hysteria over that scene below: