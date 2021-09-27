Who Looked More Bangin’ At The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala?

All of our favorite Hollywood stars came out for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala over the weekend.

The museum has been awhile in the making, and it finally opens this week on September 30th.

Ava DuVernay was one of the chairs of the Opening gala along with Jason Blum and Ryan Murphy. The big event was actually the first in a week of festivities celebrating opening week. One of the highlights of the gala included DuVernay presenting the inaugural Vantage Award to director Haile Gerima. If you’ve been paying attention, DuVernay’s Array film productions will be distributing Gerima’s landmark film ‘Sankofa.’ She shared some of the photos from the ceremony on Instagram.

Some other big moments included Ted Sarandos presenting Sophia Loren with the inaugural Visionary Award and Bob Iger, Annette Bening, and Tom Hanks being recognized with the Pillar Award for their leadership of the recently completed Campaign for the Academy Museum.

We were super excited to see so many of our favorite actors and actresses included in the big night for Hollywood.

There were a lot of gorgeous looks that included PANTS on the carpet, including this one, worn by Tiffany Haddish. Angela Bassett wore a jumpsuit and we absolutely LOVE Regina King’s navy pant suit, plus her hair is so cute right?

Hit the flip for more looks from the big event.