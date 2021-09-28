Bossip Video

According to DanceHallMag, Jayda Cheaves, the mother of rapper Lil Baby’s son, and a member of her entourage, Gregory Wright, have been charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition after two guns and 15 bullets were found in their possession. Reportedly, they were about to depart the Sangster Airport when the weapons were found.

24-year-old Jayda was leaving Jamaica after celebrating her birthday and the launch of her own merchandise line, Waydamin Merch. At just 24, the beauty influencer turned actress and television personality has more than 10 million followers globally and makes a healthy income from all of her supporters.

Although Jayda snagged herself a private jet, authorities still uncovered two firearms, specifically, 9mm pistols.

“We ascertain that the two weapons were license and registered in the US, but not in Jamaica which is where the problem arise,” authorities reportedly stated to Urban Islandz. The publication added that “the police confirmed that Jayda and her friends are being interviewed by the St James police in the presence of their attorneys.” The two are on bail and booked to appear in the Western Regional Court on Wednesday.

Just last week, Jayda visited the Ice Box jewelry store in Atlanta, where she copped some serious jewels for herself. In an ironic twist, she was filmed carrying her weapon leaving the store, seemingly for her own protection while carrying the expensive items.

Here’s the clip of Jayda carrying her pistol, which is illegal to take out of the country, flying private or not.

In an update, Jayda told fans she’s “good for now.”