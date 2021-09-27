Bossip Video

Dez Bryant is facing intense backlash after his comments on Colin Kaepernick’s NFL protest while on the ‘I AM ATHLETE’ podcast.

Dez Bryant, regardless of his injuries, will always go down as an NFL legend. As of right now, he isn’t attached to any NFL roster, even after his time with Baltimore. Dez remains hopeful that will change in the future and is staying in shape and putting in the work.

With his downtime, Bryant recently dropped by everyone’s favorite sports podcast ‘I AM ATHLETE‘ to talk with hosts Brandon Marshall, Chad Johnson, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder. The interview is now going viral for Dez and his comments surrounding Colin Kaepernick. At the 30:20 mark, Dez explains how he felt there wasn’t much thought put into the protest.

“I respect Colin Kapernick, but there’s one thing that I don’t respect,” he said. “I said it when I get the opportunity, and to get on the stage and say it I would and I love him to death. So it ain’t no hate or nothing like that, but brother you had the biggest opportunity in the world to create jobs, build jobs give jobs to people… The people that you was talking about, the people you so-called standing up for, the people who stood beside you, the people who lost their jobs because of you. Where you at? I ain’t heard from you.”

Shortly after the clip was posted, everyone stormed into Dez’s mentions to educate him on exactly what Colin had done with his money and who he has helped. The Devil’s Advocates were also quick to point out both sides of the argument can be right.

The interesting part here is Dez waiting so long to say this. Hopefully, he and Colin connect and both can team up on some social causes. Click here for the full interview or below for just his thoughts on Colin.