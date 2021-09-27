Bossip Video

Fresh Prince-turned movie star-turned wanderlusty outdoorsman Will Smith has done almost everything you can do in 1 lifetime including world-exploration from the highest heights to the deepest depths that you can experience on Disney Plus’ upcoming mind-blower “Welcome To Earth.”

“I’ve got a confession to make. I’ve never climbed a mountain, never swam in a lake. I was in a cave once. I’m beginning to think that I might be missing something,” admits Smith in the extraordinary trailer you can view below.

The 6-part original series from National Geographic follows 2-time Oscar-nominee Will Smith on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure around the world to explore Earth’s greatest wonders while revealing its most hidden secrets.

Executive produced by visionary Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Darren Aronofsky (“Black Swan,” “Requiem for a Dream”), Protozoa Pictures, Jane Root’s Nutopia and Westbrook Studios, the awe-inspiring journey brings Will up close and personal with some of the most thrilling spectacles on the planet — from volcanoes that roar in silence to deserts that move beyond our perception to animal swarms with minds of their own.

The top-of-class adventurers leading Will through these incredible experiences include marine biologist and National Geographic Explorer Diva Amon, polar expeditionist Dwayne Fields, engineer and National Geographic Explorer Albert Lin, National Geographic Photographer Cristina Mittermeier, and mountaineer Erik Weihenmayer.

Combining breathtaking cinematography with Will’s boundless curiosity and enthusiasm, the epic series is an exciting, multisensory ride through Earth’s most mind-bending portals.

It might seem as if humans have mapped every inch of our planet’s surface, but look closer and you’ll discover that there is still so much more to uncover — the age of exploration is far from over.

“Welcome To Earth” premieres this December on Disney Plus.