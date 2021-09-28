She added: “I speak for the family when I say that we are confident someone did something to Jelani. We don’t know who that person is, we don’t know what they did, but we feel very strongly, and the evidence points to someone else being involved in this.”

Though investigators have yet to release an official cause of death, lawyer Hallie Bezner tells Newsy the evidence that has been collected thus far suggests “Jelani did not end up in that river willingly.”

The search for a person of interest in the disappearance and death of Jelani Day–the 25-year-old graduate student whose body was recovered from the banks of the Illinois River earlier this month–continues.

The attorney for the family of Jelani Day insists he was the victim of foul play.

Last week, police confirmed that a body found in the south bank of the Illinois river was Day. A few days later, they asked for the public to helps in locating a person of interest in the case.

The Peru Police Department posted a video on Facebook, which shows a young man knocking on the door of a home in LaSalle on August 25th, the same day Jelani was reported missing. Police said the resident sent the video to police because they did not recognize the man at the door. Neither authorities nor the public have identified him yet.

Jelani Day, who was enrolled at Illinois State University, was last seen on campus on August 24. His family reported him missing on August 25.

Bezner said that the aspiring doctor had never in his life been to Peru, Ill. — where his car was recovered on Aug. 26 with its plates removed. She also said Day’s phone remains missing, but said his wallet was found in a different location than where his vehicle and body were discovered.

For now, investigators have no suspects and are trying to pin down Day’s whereabouts in the days after he was last seen.