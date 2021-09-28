Bossip Video

Take a good look at the face of Miya Marcano and let Florida police know if you’ve seen her. The 19-year-old who was supposed to fly to Fort Lauderdale from Orlando but never boarded a plane has been missing since Friday, Sept. 24.

Since then authorities have been frantically searching for her and well-wishers are still holding out hope that she’ll be found safely. Miya was last seen at the Arden Villas apartments, located at 3303 Arden Villas Boulevard in Orlando where she lived and worked in the leasing office.

After she was reported missing, police identified maintenance worker Armando Manuel Caballero, 27, as a person of interest in the case, and issued an arrest warrant after discovering that he entered Miya’s apartment without her permission.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina noted in a news conference Monday that Caballero had developed a “romantic interest” in Miya but she previously rebuffed his advances.

“He had demonstrated a romantic interest in Miya. This was repeatedly rebuffed by Miya,” Sheriff Mina said. “We now know that a maintenance-issued master key fob which Caballero was known to be in possession of was used to enter Miya’s apartment Friday afternoon at about 4:30.”

When police went to arrest him, however, Caballero was dead and “had been for some time” allegedly from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“It appears he has killed himself,” the sheriff said. “I want to reiterate, Miya is still missing. Her disappearance is suspicious, and our detectives and the family members obviously suspect foul play.”

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage as part of the missing person’s case and continuing to look for clues inside of her apartment. Sources told FOX 35that police found “blood on the pillow” of the missing Valencia Community College sophomore.

We hope and pray Miya makes it home to her family safely. If you have any tips, call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office’s non-emergency line at 407-836-4357 or 911.