Rick Ross settles his child support situation, agreeing to pay $11,000 a month for his three kids.

Rick Ross has agreed to a very fair child support arrangement with the mother of three of his children, Briana Singleton.

Rozay has agreed to monthly child support payments of $11,000, but it doesn’t stop there. Ross is also doing his part, financially, as a father, agreeing to help with other expenses as well. He is also paying for the kids’ health insurance and extracurricular activities, which is estimated to be around $7,500, plus annual payments for up to $3k per child while also paying for Brianna’s attorney fees of $25,000.

All of this is an easy cost for Ross, who it was revealed makes somewhere around $585k a month, while Brianna’s monthly income is listed at just $142. Ross is the biggest boss and always talks investments as well as showing his lavish purchases, but he also preaches about saving first, which he told Forbes during an interview earlier this year.

“When I bought the Fayetteville estate, locals would see me walk out of a restaurant and scream, ‘You know Holyfield spent $1 million a year to cut the grass.’ So I decided that I was gonna cut my own grass. And that’s what I did,” Ross said in the interview. “I went down to John Deere and asked to see the biggest tractor, the most efficient tractor. I told them I had 200-plus acres that I wanted to keep cut, and they pointed out the right tractor. … I may have sat in the same spot for two hours before I got everything working, but once I got it going, I didn’t stop. I cut grass for about five hours.”

Ross seems to handle everything thrown his way in the best way possible and nothing will knock the boss off his pivot. Glad this worked out for everyone and they can put this behind them now and get back to the grind as Rozay would say.