Mustard is sharing a few revisions to his studio rules after their appearance online caused a whole lot of controversy.

Social media had a field day last week when an image of the producer’s “Studio Rules” was shared online. The list posted outside of Mustard’s studio included incredibly harsh declarations like, “DO NOT COME IN HERE IF YOU’RE F***ING UGLY,” ironically followed by others like “HIGH VIBES ONLY, NO NEGATIVE S**T.”

Now, he’s sharing his edited list, which includes some added clarifications across the board. The whole thing starts off on a great note, with the disclaimer: “Updated list for all you haters on the internet that’ll prolly never ever make it to my studio…. this is for you guys…”

One of the edits comes after his denial of anyone ugly in the studio, writing, “This has nothing to do with how you look– it’s about the energy you are putting out. Yes, there is such thing as an ugly attitude and personality. So if your energy ain’t right–stay yo ugly a** at home. Your soul is what’s going to shine here.”

Looks like he still doesn’t get the irony of telling people to have a good attitude in the worst, most uninviting way possible.

The next rule is, “IF YOU DID NOT HIT THE GYM TODAY… GO THE F*** HOME,” to which he added, “This rule is to motivate!! I’m not perfect… but I’m not who I was back then… I’m always trying to better myself… And yes, I hit the gym everyday.”

Another rule on the list is, “BE HAPPY TO EVEN BREATHE THE SAME AIR AS A GRAMMY AWARD WINNING, 100 MILLION RECORD SELLING N**** LIKE ME,” going on to clarify: “I’m grateful to do what I love everyday. So after all of my accomplishments this is my attitude. When entering my space the expectation is that you share the same mindset that I do– learn and progress. Remember: the wisest man knows he knows nothing.”

Another interesting addition from Mr. Mustard, who definitely doesn’t seem to think he knows nothing.

At the end of the day, musicians can demand whatever they want in their workspace, but this might deter a lot of folks from trying to work with an industry giant like Dijon McFarlane.