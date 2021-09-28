“Red Table Talk” Exclusive: A Plastic Surgeon Describes The Deadly Risks Of BBLs! [VIDEO]

We’ve got a “Red Table Talk” exclusive ahead of Wednesdays episode!

In the episode, Jada, Willow and Gammy explore the dangers of the Brazilian butt lift (BBL) with a top plastic surgeon who reveals why she refuses to do them, and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Michelle Visage shares the dangerous side effects of her signature breast implants, and why she made the bold decision to have them removed.

Check out the clip below featuring Dr. Myla Powell Bennett, who tells the co-hosts, “It’s pretty rare that I perform BBLs, because I believe they’re dangerous, they’re risky, so I don’t do those very often.”

“In your gluteal muscles, there are very large vessels, veins specifically,” Powell Bennett explains, “The vein is a very thin wall and they’re big. It’s a blind surgery so we’re using little tiny incisions and we’re reinjecting the fat. There are techniques to try and minimize inadvertent puncturing of those gluteal vessels, but you can’t see. So what happens is you inadvertently inject these large vessels and you push the fat, because you’re injecting fat and a big ol’ glob of fat goes right up to your lungs and suffocates you. That’s how they die.”

Yikes! That is something we hope every doctor is explaining to any patient even considering a BBL.

