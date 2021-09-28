Bossip Video

Bardi’s back!

After giving birth to her baby boy earlier this month, Cardi B made her first public appearance and did so in feathered and fine fashion. As previously reported Cardi and her hubby Offset welcomed their second child, a boy, on Saturday, September 4, 2021. The rappers posted the baby news on Instagram following their son’s arrival, but they’ve yet to reveal his name publicly.

Since then, proud mom of two Cardi has kept a low profile, but on Tuesday she remerged during a surprise appearance in Paris to celebrate designer Thierry Mugler’s “Thierry Mugler, Couturissime” exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs.

Bardi hit the fashion week scene in a ruby red sequined gown with a bustier top, intricate fathers, and a long red cape. Cardi’s look was also offset (no pun) by platinum blonde finger waves and glittery eyebrows.

“MUGLER MAMI,” Cardi captioned photos of her modeling the one-of-a-kind garment.

Cardi’s look is actually from Mugler’s fall 1995 couture collection and it marks yet another time she was selected to rock a vintage Thierry Mugler piece.

For the 2019 Grammy Awards, Cardi wore three Mugler looks, including that head-turning “Birth Of Venus” sheath gown that included a giant shell-shaped crinoline with pearl accents around the neck and the navel.

The look was originally worn by model Simonetta Gianfelici.

Cardi has since switched up her look and was spotted wearing another Mugler piece, this time an intricate all-black gown with feathers.

She also posed with the designer himself.

What do YOU think about Paris Fashion Week/post-baby Cardi’s look?