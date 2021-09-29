Fuse ‘Made From Scratch’ Exclusive: Tinashe’s Father Explains The Origins Of Her Zimbabwean Name

Tinashe is the latest artist to welcome Fuse and Fuse+ into her home for an intimate dinner that ultimately reveals a little-known fact.

On “Made From Scratch”, celebrities share a home-cooked meal with their family and friends, and viewers are invited to share the love and feed the soul. The “not-really-a-cooking-show” goes beyond the recipe and serves intimate, genuine moments where food is the bond, and artists can let down their guard.

Tonight, Tinashe is featured for a chat on how food and family have helped shape her identity and inspired her art.

She’s joined by her father Michael Kachinge and he reveals how he and Tinashe’s mom came up with her unique name. Apparently, it was all Tinashe’s grandmother’s idea.

“My mom sent a letter to your mom and I,” said Tinashe’s dad. “And she said this would be a beautiful name for your son.” “Whoops!” replied Tinashe before her father noted that in Zimbabwe her name is interchangeable. “It’s a beautiful name for a daughter,” added Tinashe’s dad.

In case you didn’t know, Tinashe’s name means “God is with us.”

Later, the father and daughter laugh over her Michael, unfortunately, missing her birth.

“You brought it up!” jokes the “2 On” singer.

Watch an exclusive “Made From Scratch” clip below.

Tinashe’s “Made From Scratch” episode is available tonight starting at 10 p.m. on both Fuse and Fuse+.