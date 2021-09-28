Bossip Video

Bill Cosby’s spokesman reveals what Cosby thinks of the R. Kelly verdict.

Yesterday in a New York courtroom, R. Kelly was found guilty of 8 violations of the anti-sex trafficking law. The trial lasted six weeks with testimonies from 50 witnesses, including 45 from the prosecution.

For years, the rumors of R. Kelly being a predator have been yelled from rooftops from many. When the documentary Surviving R. Kelly hit network TV, the conversation took an intense shift and brought more awareness than ever before. They did a great job of having people close to him, who were around at the times of these crimes, speak their truth as well as those impacted by his actions.

No one was surprised by the verdict, but as always, you have those few who still believe he is innocent. On social media, you see them every day and their promises to still stream his music. What you don’t usually see is someone like Bill Cosby, who has already had his fair share of allegations, supporting someone like R. Kelly.

TMZ caught up with Bill’s spokesperson Andrew Wyatt, who didn’t hold back when asked what Cosby thinks of the verdict. Wyatt shared Cosby’s response to the verdict was, “the guy was railroaded” and thinks he will win his appeal. After Bill was released from prison, you would think he and his handlers would mind Cosby’s business–but of course, they choose not to.