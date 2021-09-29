Bossip Video

Rapper Yung Baby Tate wants the criticism of her body to stop, ASAP.

Early this morning, 25-year-old Tate Sequoya Farri who goes by the rap alias Yung Baby Tate had to clap back at critics on her IG page who shaded her belly fat. The confident cutie performed in Atlanta last weekend at Afropunk, a music festival meant to promote a positive attitude towards Black art and expression. For the event, Tate draped her natural curves in a cheetah print get-up, letting her midsection shine.

The confident performer shared the photo with a caption saying, “this is honestly so iconic.”

Fans replied with kind words in agreement with Tate. but it wasn’t long before criticism poured in over her stomach appearing to not be the “ideal” standard: flat and without any rolls. One of Tate’s critics wrote, “She can lose 10 pounds.” Another stated: “You should work that belly off.”

YBT seemingly had enough of the criticism and clapped back super hard at haters with a Twitter statement.

Addressing her haters Tate wrote:

I really been going off on b**ches for 2 days straight. It’s always people with the least going on with the most to say. MY BODY is MY BODY to work on or NOT!

Tate specifically replied back at the nasty commenters over her weight, dishing back the same energy. She pointed out one woman’s synthetic wig and another for not minding her kids and husband instead of her stomach.

Is this really THAT serious??? In related news, she sounded great on stage.

