Chuck D. decides to clarify his R. Kelly tweet after getting backlash from all sides and states he’s not an R. Kelly fan.

There is always a right time and a wrong time to ask questions about sensitive topics. Chuck D. learned this the hard way recently on Twitter.

For some reason, Chuck decided to hit his timeline and propose a question about R. Kelly and what seemingly would be redemption for the perverted piper. This question comes just 24 hours after R. Kelly was found guilty of sex crimes in New York.

While he said it wasn’t a sympathetic question, that’s the vibe you get once you bring up childhood trauma. Needless to say, Twitter wasn’t having the pity party for R. Kelly and as you can see under the tweet, it quickly became a war zone. Maybe Chuck forgot Kelly was on a tape with his deranged sex acts and somehow was still a free man after court and continued to engage in the activities. Chuck felt the backlash and decided to clarify his tweets.

Of course, it’s always Twitter’s fault when people have backlash for anything a celebrity does. The icing on the cake is him plugging his new app to those same people on Twitter who had the backlash. Sometimes you just have to understand your timing was off.