After multiple COVID-related delays, buzzy Bond film “No Time To Die” is finally opening in theaters with Lashana Lynch starring as the first Black 007 in the storied franchise’s 58-year history.

The British-born actress paid tribute to her Jamaican roots in a stunning yellow gown with green and black accents at the star-studded world premiere that attracted A-listers like Jason Momoa, Jonathan Majors, Michelle Yeoh, Skepta and many more.

You may remember when her socials were flooded with negative comments in response to her history-making role.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, she opened up about the racist comment-bombing as the latest Black woman to experience hatred over a movie role.

“I am one Black woman — if it were another Black woman cast in the role, it would have been the same conversation, she would have got the same attacks, the same abuse,” Lynch explained. “I just have to remind myself that the conversation is happening and that I’m a part of something that will be very, very revolutionary.”

The 33-year-old star went on to say that she coped with the backlash by staying off social media for a week, meditating, and only seeing people in her family.

The actress, whose character Nomi inherits the 007 title from James Bond in the upcoming film, said that she feels “grateful” that she gets to “challenge those narratives.”

“We’re moving away from toxic masculinity, and that’s happening because women are being open, demanding and vocal, and calling out misbehavior as soon as we see it,” she said.

Back in February, she gushed about her ground-breaking role as a face-punching, gun-blamming secret agent who takes the famously stuffy franchise to another level.

“It is an honor to be able to proudly fly our big Jamaican flag up in MI6 as a 00 agent.”

“No Time To Die” premieres in theaters this Friday, Oct. 1st.