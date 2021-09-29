Bossip Video

Monyetta Shaw recently set Instagram ablaze with her engagement photos that featured her handsome “Heath Bar.”

In one pic from the shoot, Shaw dazzles in an ElitePour La Vie gown nuzzled up alongside her swirly hubby-to-be Heath Carter.

In another flick, the Alexander actress poses head-on towards the camera with Heath giving a “Regal” look, according to her caption.

Back in June of last year, the mother of two surprised fans with the engagement news by posting a video of her “Heath Bar” as she affectionately refers to him, getting down on one knee to pop the big question.

Shaw said she was completely caught off guard by the unexpected proposal.

“I thought that I was going for dinner & drinks on a cute patio with my cousin & friend to get a little break from everything,” the star wrote. Then I literally walked in to my PROPOSAL surrounded by our parents, kids & family. 😭❤️ WOW! I had no clue! This was the sweetest ever & so thoughtful to include our loved ones. You rock Heath bar!🥰 To be loved the way that you love me & my M’s is such a blessing!🙌🏾 A huge thank you for the outpour of well wishes & love from ALL of you! 😘 CHEERS to our new chapter in life!”

Heath also released a statement in a follow-up video of the heartwarming moment, calling his sweet union with Shaw, “…the epitome of spirit souls..” and “colorless.”

The “Bigger Than Me” author’s swirly engagement is a happy occasion, especially given her rocky relationship with ex-fiance Ne-Yo in the past.

The former couple began dating in 2009 and share two children together, a son named Mason and daughter Madilyn. Shaw underwent a sterilization procedure in 2011 after she and Ne-Yo decided they were done having children, but according to her interview in the New York Post, two months before they were getting ready to jump the broom, the “Sexy Love” singer called the wedding off and later confessed that he wanted to move on with another woman.

“I don’t want to be monogamous anymore,” he told me — in other words, he wanted to break up,” Shaw recalled of the heartbreaking experience to Tashara Jones of the NY Post. “A week later, we had a deep conversation face to face. I was so hurt and distraught; my parents have been together for 44 years, and I always assumed our relationship would last for the rest of our lives. The thought of him and my kids not living under the same roof was devastating.”

Well, it appears as though the two have made amends over the years because Ne-Yo gave an actual shoutout to the “Atlanta Exes” star underneath her engagement photos.

“FLY SH*T. HAPPY SH*T. So happy for you guys !!!!!” he commented.

Congrats To Monyetta and Heath!

What do you think about their sweet engagement photos?