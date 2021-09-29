Bossip Video

Racist white folks? We’re SHOCKED…

For as much as we spend time chin-checking white adults about their p-wood prejudices and bigoted biases, white children are absolutely no better. At one point, a common saying amongst Black folks was that once the racist old heads went to hell, the younger generation would do away with hate.

Sike!

Peep the sign that has been virally circulating social media this week courtesy of some soup cookies from Olathe South High School in Kansas City, Missouri…

The school’s principal, Dale Longenecker addressed the situation saying, “The type of behavior displayed in the social media post does not meet the expectations of our core values.”

According to NewsOne, the mother of the lil’ white girl in the photo is not only making pathetic excuses for her daughter’s behavior but she’s also gone as far as blaming a Black student for the incident. Here’s what she told KSHB:

“It was the African-American boy who actually made the sign, already marked up and took the picture,” Windholz said in a self-described effort to “shed some light on the situation.”

B-b-b-but wait, it gets worse!

“Caught up in the excitement of being asked to her first ever homecoming, our daughter held the sign that was given to her,” Windholz continued. “It was only after actually comprehending the situation, that she realized what was happening. She blatantly said no!! By then, it was too late.” Windholz added: “Please know that we have diversity in our own family and believe that all lives matter.”

Diversity deez, white lady!