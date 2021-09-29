Bossip Video

A messy debate has popped off online after news broke regarding Rick Ross and his agreement to pay the mother of his three children Briana Camille $11,000 in child support. Apparently, folks are split down the middle with their opinions on if the amount is too little or enough for the “biggest boss” in Hip-Hop.

To rewind a bit, the former couple, which split last year, share a daughter, Berkeley Roberts, 4, and two sons; Billion Roberts, 2, and 1-year-old Bliss Roberts. The $11K payment may seem steep to some but it was revealed the rapper makes somewhere around $585k a month.

Some folks think he’s getting off easy with the amount and one person, in particular, alleged that he’s getting off easy with his 4-figure child support payment.

“Not arguing with men about why 11k for Rick Ross’s baby mama for THREE kids is not good enough,” tweeted @KaminaBlue. “Yall don’t think women who birth these millionaires kids deserve anything and it shows.”

On the flip side, some of his fans think the order is fair, like the commenter below.

Rick Ross paying $11k per month in child support for 3 kids isn’t really that bad when u think about it. That’s fair for him if u ask me.

It’s an interesting conversation. Scroll down to see some more reactions.

What are YOUR thoughts on this?