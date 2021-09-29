Bossip Video

21 Savage joins DJ Akademiks on his podcast Off The Record to discuss picking sides in beef, loyalty, and the mixtape era.

DJ Akademiks has launched his latest venture post-Everyday Struggle and of course, it’s a podcast. Unlike most who keep creating podcasts, people actually want a podcast from Akademiks because, like it or not, he’s a voice many respect and can get accurate information from in the world of hip-hop. Plus, his content is always entertaining, which is more than you can say about most when there is tons of content thrown your away every day.

For his latest episode, he is joined by 21 Savage. One of the rappers who has befriended him since he exploded on the scene. Savage dropped by before his Governor’s Ball set and the two talked about anything with no holds barred. The two did a deep dive into beef and taking sides and exactly why people do not support NBA YoungBoy in the industry. 21 Savage even keeps it real and compares it to how people have to pick sides, just like with his close friend, No Plug, and Bankroll Fresh.

Keeping with the theme of loyalty, Savage also talks about not wanting to be on DONDA due to his friendship with Drake as an example, but clarifies it’s more about his outlook on street beef. The interview is great content you can check it out on Spotify by clicking above or take a sneak peek of a clip below.