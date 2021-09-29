Bossip Video

Another day, another anti-vaxxer who hasn’t gotten it through her thick-and-light-skint’ skull that her right not to protect herself from a dangerous virus does not supersede a business’ right to protect its workers by requiring that all staff get vaccinated.

ESPN commentator Sage Steele—who everyone keeps telling me is not named after an AXE body spray fragrance, but I’m pretty sure they’re wrong—recently decided to take her tapioca tears to the “Uncut with Jay Cutler” podcast where she complained about being made to get vaccinated by her Disney-owned network in order to keep her job as the Candace Owens of sports journalists. (Move over, Jason Whitlock.)

“I work for a company that mandates it and I had until September 30th to get it done or I’m out,” the banana pudding of sunken place negroes said, according to USA Today. “I respect everyone’s decision, I really do, but to mandate it is sick and it’s scary to me in many ways. I just, I’m not surprised it got to this point, especially with Disney, I mean a global company like that.”

Imagine being a person who once told ESPN sports journalists to “stick to sports” rather than cover political and social justice-related stories, and then going on to reveal your understanding of how public health works by calling a thing “sick” that protects people from getting sick.

Nah sis’, maybe you should just stick to sports.

It isn’t terribly surprising that Steele would feel burdened by having to get a shot that will help slow COVID-19 spread and protect the general public from an ongoing global pandemic. This is, after all, the same woman who complained about Muslim people protesting on behalf of their very humanity because it inconvenienced her ability to catch a flight on time.

Unfortunately, there’s no vaccine for ignorance and selfishness—not that she’d take that vaccine unless it was a job requirement.