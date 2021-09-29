Bossip Video

Rotimi and his beautiful bride-to-be are parents.

The singer/actor announced Wednesday that he and Vanessa Mdee welcomed their son, Seven Adeoluwa Akinosho, into the world.

The birth announcement comes just a few weeks after the couple revealed to PEOPLE that they were expecting.

“We are super excited to welcome our son. As first-time parents, everything about this experience has been a brand-new challenge,” they say. “We love it.” “He’s been so good to us,” Vanessa told the mag about her pregnancy journey. No real pain or symptoms. Some funny cravings and food aversions here and there. It’s been much harder in these final weeks because he’s preparing his arrival, but all in all we’ve been super blessed.”

The couple also predicted to PEOPLE what kind of parents they think each other will be to their son.

Rotimi — whose debut album All or Nothing is out now — says his fiancée is destined to be a “very passionate, love and protective mom.” And Rotimi, Mdee says, is “definitely going to be the cool, calm, collected and fun dad who’s also a great communicative disciplinarian.”

Rotimi and Vanessa previously made headlines when Vanessa confessed that she intuitively knew Mr. Nigerian Buttascotch was her husband after just two days, and after Rotimi popped the question to the Tanzanian superstar singer/songwriter/ MTV VJ last December.

Congrats to the happy couple!