Could it really be happening?

With Daniel Craig leaving the storied Bond franchise after his upcoming finale “No Time To Die,” all eyes are on potential successor Idris Elba who attended the world premiere after party in a possible taste of things to come.

Elba, whose brushed off Bond rumors for years, looked particularly debonair alongside stunning wife Sabrina at the swanky affair that brought out some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

Back in April, Elba revealed his mother is still hoping he nabs the coveted role while addressing the endless Bond banter.

“I know the rumors about Bond have always chased me. Listen, my poor mum is like ‘One day you’re going to get it!’ I was like ‘Mum, I’m good, I’ve got Luther!’ I’m definitely doing that,” he said in an interview with Robert Bruce on Capital XTRA.

A few months later, esteemed Bond alum Pierce Brosnan gave Elba a glowing endorsement, telling People magazine that he would be a “magnificent” choice.

“Idris Elba comes to mind,” Brosnan said. “Idris is such a powerful presence and such a great voice tensity. He would be magnificent. There’s Tom Hardy out there as well. Tom can really chew the furniture up, just be a ball boy — both men can.”

At this point, Elba appears to be the Bond frontrunner as he prepares to promote his highly anticipated shoot-em-up Western “The Harder They Fall” starring Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, R.J. Cyler, Damon Wayans Jr., Deon Cole, and Regina King.