Bad & Bossy

As the world continues to spiral into uncertainty, Black women are doing what they’ve always done: making

a way out of no way by starting businesses despite rampant racism, sexism, elitism and an egregious lack of available resources in the entrepreneurship space.

According to the Harvard Business Review, 17% of Black women are in the process of starting or running new businesses compared to only 10% of white women and 15% of white men.

At this rate, Black women are starting (and self-funding) businesses faster than anyone else while receiving less than 1% of venture capital funding and being largely ignored by the notoriously shady PPP program

With this in mind, we compiled an essential list of Black woman entrepreneurs for you to follow, support, and celebrate as they continue to hustle harder than any other educated group in the world.

Joy M. Hutton

Owner of on demand beauty service On The Go Glam that allows consumers to book professional nail, hair, and makeup sessions at their desired time and preferred location.

Johnika “Milan” Harris

Founder of luxury unisex brand Milano di Rouge.

Melissa Butler

CEO of The Lip Bar–a vegan and cruelty-free beauty brand that exists to help change the way you think about beauty.

Ming Lee

Founder of Snob Life–a popular online beauty supply store with quality hair extensions, lip gloss, lipstick, lashes and hair care products.

Jessica Taylor

Founder of Ezra Coffee Company–an ethically-sourced collection of coffees infused with rich, bold flavors rooted in a shared history that unites us all.

Jayda Cheaves

Founder of Waydamin Merch–a trendy apparel line featuring bodysuits, shapewear, sweatsuits, two-piece sets, and swimwear.

Jessica Rich (the first Black woman to have shoes sold in Nordstrom)

Founder of the Jessica Rich Collection–an affordable luxury shoe line.

Shontay Lundy

Creator & Founder of Black Girl Sunscreen–a 30 SPF lotion infused with natural ingredients and formulated for women of color.

Jasmene Bowdry

CEO of SHIFT StyleHouse–a fashion apparel and lifestyle brand that serves to empower women with confidence, class, and style.

Sharmeeka Brooks

Business & Mindset Coach.

Nichole Lynel

CEO & Creative Director of NL The Label–a stylish fashion brand known for recontextualizing denim.

Andrea Pitter

Founder & Designer at luxurious bridal wear company Pantora Bridal.

Kendall Reynolds

Founder and Design Director of Kendall Miles–a high-quality, luxury footwear brand handcrafted with ethically sourced, sustainable materials.

Porchia Marie

Founder of the P.M. Firm and Dope People Meet–a boutique entertainment marketing and event curation company.

Antwanette McLaughlin

Founder of The Spice Group–a super creative boutique production company based in Atlanta, Ga.

Kay Cola

CEO of TheOrganiBrands–a vegan, organic, all-natural hair line that caters to all ages and hair types.

Tiffany Davis

Founder & CEO of Nutrithick–a 100% natural enhancing supplement that helps women bounce back after pregnancy.

Honey

Owner of The Pink Zebra Boutique–Atlanta’s leading retail location for Independent brands.

Mellisa A. Mitchell

Founder of Abeille Creations–a dynamic abstract art company coveted by major brands.

Tahira Wright

Founder & CEO of The Cut Life–a popular online community for hair lovers.

Toni Clay

CEO of Sweet Box Beauty–a cruelty-free cosmetics brand “made for the most gorgeous faces.”

Jasmine Brand

Co-owner of cutting edge entertainment site The Jasmine Brand

Africa Miranda

Founder of Beauty By Africa Miranda–an innovative, multi-purpose collection of skin and body care products designed to nourish your body from head to toe.

Dana Graham

Creative consultant, social event curator, and Founder + Creative Director of Scripted in Black–a creative arts collective.

Archel Bernard

Owner of The Bombchel Factory which specializes in dreaming up contemporary African clothing, training disadvantaged women to sew her designs, and helping the women to become self-sufficient.

Dana Chanel

Founder of the Curl Bible–a hub for exclusive beauty, skin and hair care products from up-and-coming brands you won’t find anywhere else.

Courtney Adeleye

Founder & CEO of The Mane Choice–a premium multi-cultural healthy hair growth and retention company.

Alex Jackson

Owner of Media Girls LA–a social media/influencer marketing agency.

Nadirah Simmons

Founder & CEO of “The Gumbo”–a cultural hub that showcases the multi-dimensional experience of Hip-Hop while reframing, re-energizing and reimagining its role as a purveyor of womanism, Black culture, activism, musical innovation, fashion, and politics.

Kiyauna Coney

CEO of trendy breast tape company Pots Of Honey.

Junae Brown

CEO of Browned 2 Perfection agency–a creative marketing and event production agency that specializes in helping brands and artists become the best version of themselves.

Reelaviolette Botts-Ward

Founder of Blackwomxnhealing–an intergenerational community of black womxn committed to wholeness. we curate healing circles, exhibitions, courses, and research for us, by us.

Cieja Springer

Professional marketer with extensive experience in integrated campaigns