Hello Goodbye: Issa Rae Shares Trailer For Final Season Of “Insecure” And We’re Not Happy To See Condolences [VIDEO]

We’re a little more than three weeks away from the premiere of the final season of “Insecure” and we’re definitely in our feels about it!

Issa Rae took to social media with the trailer for the final season saying, “Can’t believe this is the last #InsecureHBO trailer I’ll ever share. See you October 24th!”

And finally we had a little taste of what was in store. A WHOLE LOTTA ANGST ISH! From what we saw — Issa and Molly are still feeling tension after being on the outs for most of last season. We didn’t see a single frame of Issa and Lawrence together — which is STRESSFUL to say the least. And the one shot we did catch of Lawrence he was on a plane looking pretty grim. We were excited to see Lela Rochon and Keke Palmer will be making cameos this season but way less excited they’ll be alongside Canola Oil… or whatever her name is. Who was holding a baby who presumably belongs to Lawrence. Oh — and a whole lot of folks got excited at a possible Kofi Siriboe sighting… which he confirmed!

Kofi posted the trailer as well, capitoning it “save the best for last.”

Issa then commented, “Oh sh*t, so it *was* you?!”

Keke posted a tweet from last year, where she begged Issa to add her to the cast, in a role where she’d beat up Condola.

LOL doesn’t look like that’s the role she got though, although Issa joked, “So this the frame right before you beat her a**, right?”

What are your predictions for this season? We can’t wait for it to start but we’re a little sad because we know it will be over all too soon.